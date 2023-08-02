MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Defending champion Carreno Busta out of ATP Toronto Masters

Defending champion Carreno Busta out of ATP Toronto Masters

Published : Aug 02, 2023 08:32 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, returns to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during the quarterfinal round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
File Photo: Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, returns to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during the quarterfinal round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
File Photo: Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, returns to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during the quarterfinal round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Pablo Carreno Busta, Australian Nick Kyrgios and Canadian Denis Shapalov have all withdrawn from the ATP Toronto Masters, organisers confirmed Tuesday.

Carreno defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in last year’s Canadian final in Montreal to capture the first Masters 1000 title of his career.

But a nagging injury has seen him play just four matches this season, most recently a three-set defeat to France’s Richard Gasquet in Rotterdam in February.

Also Read: Murray on watching Djokovic vs Alcaraz Wimbledon final live: Learned a lot, ended up taking videos

Kyrgios, meanwhile, missed Wimbledon and his title defense in Washington this week with a wrist ligament injury.

Organisers said Shapovalov, who made it to the round of 16 at Wimbledon, pulled out because of a knee injury.

In a statement released by organisers the home hope said he had been “doing everything possible” to be fit for the tournament but the injury “needs more time.”

Also Read: Novak Djokovic to play doubles at Cincinnati Masters before US Open 2023

As a result of the withdrawals, organisers said, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, American J.J. Wolf and Japan’s Kei Nishikori will have automatic entry into the main draw.

The hard court tournament, one of the key tune-ups for the US Open starting at Flushing Meadows on August 28, had already lost world number two Novak Djokovic.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who fell to Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, withdrew on Sunday, citing fatigue.

Pablo Carreno-Busta /

Toronto Masters /

Nick Kyrgios /

Denis Shapovalov

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
