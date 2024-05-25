MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac

The semifinal contest between two-time French Open runner-up Ruud and Flavio Cobolli, who is on a career-high ranking of 56, was meant to take place on Friday evening but was called off due to persistent rain.

Published : May 25, 2024 17:01 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a ball to Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during their semifinal match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a ball to Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during their semifinal match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a ball to Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during their semifinal match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

Norway’s Casper Ruud will face Novak Djokovic’s conqueror Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open final later Saturday after seeing off a strong challenge from Flavio Cobolli in the semis.

Second seed Ruud, the world number seven, is at home in the Swiss clay court tournament, having won the Geneva title in 2021 and 2022.

He beat Italy’s in-form Cobolli 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a roller coaster match on the Parc des Eaux-Vives clay.

The contest between two-time French Open runner-up Ruud and Cobolli, who is on a career-high ranking of 56, was meant to take place on Friday evening but was called off due to persistent rain.

“It was very, very difficult. I was one point away from losing,” said Ruud.

“I just was able to hang in there and it was a really tough match. I was happy to be able to come back in the third set and pull through. It was a good confidence win for me. I’ll just take a shower, rest, have some lunch and then start again,” added the 25-year-old.

ALSO READ | ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna

World number one Djokovic is the reigning French Open champion and the Serb admitted he was “worried” about his title defence after falling to 44th-ranked Czech Machac in the Geneva semifinals on Friday.

Djokovic took a late wildcard to play in Geneva in a bid to reverse an alarming dip in form ahead of Roland-Garros, where he has won three times.

But the 24-time Grand Slam champion went down to a 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 loss to Machac, competing in his maiden tour-level semi-final. The last Czech to reach the Geneva final was Tomas Smid in 1987.

The 28-man Geneva tournament serves as a warm-up before the French Open, the second of the year’s four Grand Slams, which begins on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

Tomas Machac /

Novak Djokovic /

Flavio Cobolli /

Geneva Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac
    AFP
  2. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final 2024: List of English teams that have won domestic double
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP 2024: Espargaro smashes lap record to take pole at Catalunya
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro to retire at end of 2024 season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024: Djokovic worried about title defence
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Zverev thought brother was joking when told he had drawn Nadal
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: Sinner not worried about hip ahead of Roland Garros
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: ‘Clay is not our biggest strength but there is belief and confidence to win Grand Slam’, says Bopanna
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geneva Open: Ruud beats Cobolli to reach final, will face Machac
    AFP
  2. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final 2024: List of English teams that have won domestic double
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 25: Diksha likely to make cut at Jabra Ladies Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP 2024: Espargaro smashes lap record to take pole at Catalunya
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro to retire at end of 2024 season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment