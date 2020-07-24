CLTA in hot seat over harassment allegations, age fraud

Angered by the continued inaction of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) and its persistence in supporting the guilty boys in the harassment and overage case, a representation with 1500 signatures of activists, parents and sports persons seeking to cancel the lease of the sector-10 stadium complex to the CLTA has been made to the Chandigarh Administration.

Seeking further strict action against CLTA, the application has sought justice for the many alleged malpractices at the centre.

In the letter, the signatories have questioned the use of CLTA funds to secure the bail bond for the accused players, and taking care of their legal cost. They were categorical that the CLTA funds were only meant for player development, and was being misused ‘’with extravagance, without any accountability’’.

The letter stated that the CLTA had not constituted an age verification committee, despite regular complaints, to particularly screen the players enrolled under the Chandigarh Rural Tennis scheme (CHART). One of the accused players had been proved to have fudged his age by four years and the Haryana Health Department has already canceled his false age certification.

‘’Private coaching in the premises of CLTA is also in gross violation of terms and conditions of lease deed, as it was meant to work for development of sport in the city’’, the statement said.

The complaint also made a strong allegation that the CLTA officials were ‘’drawing huge sums through commission in private coaching’’.

Other points have been raised about the CLTA not fulfilling the lease agreement. It sought ‘’proceedings for cheating and criminal conspiracy against CLTA officials for using the land/premises for ulterior motives’’.

t may be recalled that the parents of survivors have been fighting the case against CLTA for more than a year. The investigations have led to the unearthing of documents used for fudging age, which have proved helpful to the police in initiating further action.