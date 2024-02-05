MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Napolitano beats Kaichi Uchida, enters second round

Uchida, ranked 137 places below the Italian at 351, was way below par as the latter dominated the match completely. Napolitano’s first serves (82 percent) were superior to Uchida’s 57.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 21:30 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Stefano Napolitano of Italy during the first round action at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open Tennis Tournament on Monday.
Stefano Napolitano of Italy during the first round action at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open Tennis Tournament on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Stefano Napolitano of Italy during the first round action at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open Tennis Tournament on Monday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

Kaichi Uchida, who had reached the semifinals of two Challengers last year and was ranked in the top 150 in the world, hardly put a foot right as Italy’s Stefano Napolitano, the fifth seed, scripted a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win in the first round of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis championship here on Monday. 

Later, on the outside courts, Giovanni Fonio of Italy overcame a tough challenge to defeat Maxime Janvier of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Uchida, ranked 137 places below the Italian at 351, was way below par as the latter dominated the match completely. Napolitano’s first serves (82 percent) were superior to Uchida’s 57. There weren’t many long rallies as the Japanese continued to make numerous unforced errors making the Italian’s job much easier. 

Napolitano broke Uchida’s serve in all the games barring the first. In the second set, Uchida produced a couple of good backhand winners, but those were few and far between. In fact, the Japanese received a code violation in the second game of the second set. At 30-40 on his serve, he threw the ball out of the court after missing a forehand shot.

In contrast, the match between Fonio and Janvier was intense with long rallies. The crucial break for the Italian came in the 12th game of the third set. Janvier began his serve with a double fault and ended with another to gift the match to Fonio. 

ALSO READ | Davis Cup 2024: Sebastian Baez lifts Argentina past Kazakhstan, Belgium and France win

Napolitano said he expected a tough match. “Results might say that it is an easy match, but I don’t say that. I know the value of my opponent and his qualities. I know the way he’s been winning matches last year. Especially at this stage last year. Then he dropped a little bit,” he said.

S. D. Prajwal Dev of India qualified for the main draw with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Vadym Usru of Ukraine, thereby making him the lone Indian among 11 from the qualifiers. 

The results (first round):
Stefano Napolitano (Ita) bt Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) 6-1, 6-2; Giovanni Fonio (Ita) bt Maxime Janvier (Fra) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Dominik Palan (Cze) bt Arthur Weber (Fra) 6-1, 6-4; Dan Added (Fra) bt Akira Santillan (Aus) 2-6, 6-4, 4-1 (retd.).  

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai Open Challenger /

ATP Challenger Tour /

ATP Challenger

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Napolitano beats Kaichi Uchida, enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi 18-10 Punei Paltan: Defence helps Delhi gets al-out; Patna ends Jaipur’s 13-game unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  3. L&T Mumbai Open: Sahaja beats top seed Kayla; Ankita-Rutuja duo exits
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Depleted Real Madrid paying the price for not adding defenders in transfer window
    AP
  5. Brazilian footballer Alves’ bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Napolitano beats Kaichi Uchida, enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. L&T Mumbai Open: Sahaja beats top seed Kayla; Ankita-Rutuja duo exits
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Nikoloz Basilashvili: It was a mistake to play with elbow injury and not opt for protected rankings
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Davis Cup 2024: Sebastian Baez lifts Argentina past Kazakhstan, Belgium and France win
    PTI
  5. Ostapenko eases to second WTA title of season in Linz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Napolitano beats Kaichi Uchida, enters second round
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi 18-10 Punei Paltan: Defence helps Delhi gets al-out; Patna ends Jaipur’s 13-game unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  3. L&T Mumbai Open: Sahaja beats top seed Kayla; Ankita-Rutuja duo exits
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Depleted Real Madrid paying the price for not adding defenders in transfer window
    AP
  5. Brazilian footballer Alves’ bid to suspend sexual assault trial rejected
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment