MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Davis Cup 2024: Sebastian Baez lifts Argentina past Kazakhstan, Belgium and France win

The 23-year-old, Baez, who is currently ranked a career-high No. 25 reached the third round of the Australian Open last month before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 10:27 IST , ROSARIO - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Argentina’s Sebastian Baez returns the ball to Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko during the Davis Cup.
Argentina’s Sebastian Baez returns the ball to Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko during the Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Sebastian Baez returns the ball to Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko during the Davis Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina reached the Davis Cup Finals group stage by eliminating Kazakhstan 3-2 in the best-of-five-match qualifying round when Sebastian Baez erased two match points and came back to edge Dmitry Popko 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6) on Sunday.

Belgium, the Czech Republic and France also wrapped up victories Sunday, while Chile and Peru were in action at night.

Baez is a 23-year-old who is currently ranked a career-high No. 25. He reached the third round of the Australian Open last month before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. Popko, 27, is ranked No. 338 and has failed in 16 attempts to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament.

Popko was in position to get Kazakhstan past 2016 Davis Cup champion Argentina, just one point away from winning while ahead 6-4 in the concluding tiebreaker. But from there, Baez grabbed the match’s last four points.

Belgium clinched its spot in the next round with a 3-1 victory over Croatia that was sealed when Zizou Bergs beat Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 7-5 on Sunday. Bergs also won the opening singles match Saturday against 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.

ALSO READ | WTA Thailand Open: Diana Shnaider tops Zhu Lin to win first career title

The Czech Republic eliminated Israel 4-0, and France beat Taiwan by the same score.

Seven nations made it through qualifying in series that wrapped up Friday or Saturday: the United States, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Germany, Netherlands and Slovakia.

The dozen countries that advanced this week will join reigning champion Italy, 2023 runner-up Australia, and wild-card entries Britain and Spain in the 16-team, four-city Finals group stage in September. Then eight of those teams will make it to the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November, when a champion will be determined.

One tier below, in the World Group I playoffs, India won 4-0 at Pakistan, while two-time Grand Slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas helped Greece get past visiting Romania 4-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Argentina /

Sebastian Baez /

Marin Cilic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: England 132/2; Crawley, Pope attack; needs 267 runs to win vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh hold key as Tamil Nadu needs 29 runs to beat Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Sebastian Baez lifts Argentina past Kazakhstan, Belgium and France win
    PTI
  4. Two-time NBA champion Earl Cureton dies at 66
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India sets England 399-run target after Gill’s ton; Ashwin removes Duckett before Stumps
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Davis Cup 2024: Sebastian Baez lifts Argentina past Kazakhstan, Belgium and France win
    PTI
  2. Ostapenko eases to second WTA title of season in Linz
    AFP
  3. Bublik battles back again to win Montpellier title
    AFP
  4. Davis Cup: How India prepared for tough grass court challenge in Pakistan
    PTI
  5. WTA Thailand Open: Diana Shnaider tops Zhu Lin to win first career title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: England 132/2; Crawley, Pope attack; needs 267 runs to win vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh hold key as Tamil Nadu needs 29 runs to beat Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Sebastian Baez lifts Argentina past Kazakhstan, Belgium and France win
    PTI
  4. Two-time NBA champion Earl Cureton dies at 66
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India sets England 399-run target after Gill’s ton; Ashwin removes Duckett before Stumps
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment