Tennis Tennis Doubles pair out of French Open after coach tests positive for COVID-19 The French Tennis Federation has not named the players involved. Reuters PARIS 29 September, 2020 09:52 IST Spectators at the French Open on Sunday. Only up to 1,000 spectators are allowed due to COVID-19. - Getty Images Reuters PARIS 29 September, 2020 09:52 IST A women's doubles pair were pulled out of the French Open draw after a coach of one of the players tested positive for COVID-19, organisers said on Monday.The French tennis federation (FFT), however, did not name the players involved.ALSO READ | Verdasco pulls out of French OpenPlayers are subjected to regular nasal swabs and a positive test triggers an exclusion unless they can prove, with a medical file, that they contracted the virus before the tournament in which case they are not considered contagious.Six players had already been barred from entering the qualification stage, which started on September 21.