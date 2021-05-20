Tennis Tennis Gauff beats Anisimova to reach Emilia-Romagna semifinals Coco Gauff earned a straight-sets win over Amanda Anisimova to cruise into the last-four stage of the Emilia-Romagna Open. AP Parma 20 May, 2021 20:48 IST Coco Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, will next face Katerina Siniakova. - REUTERS AP Parma 20 May, 2021 20:48 IST Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1. Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday.RELATED| Serena Williams loses in straight sets to Siniakova in Parma Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens also reached the semifinals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0. Stephens will face either second-seeded Petra Martic or sixth-seeded Qiang Wang. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.