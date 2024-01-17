MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: Fourth seed Gauff cruises into third round

The second set went with serve until the fifth game when Gauff broke. She repeated the feat and survived multiple break points on her serve to clinch the match.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 11:02 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

AFP

US Open champion Coco Gauff eased through to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, beating fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

The fourth seed raced into a 4-1 lead on Margaret Court Arena before being reeled back by her unseeded opponent.

However, Gauff was relatively untroubled in the tie-break, winning it 7-2.

The second set went with serve until the fifth game when Gauff broke. She repeated the feat and survived multiple break points on her serve to clinch the match.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2024: Sinner storms into third round

“I wasn’t nervous today, I was just trying to play good tennis,” said Gauff, 19.

“If you give her something short, she’s going to punish you for it. So I think if I could go back, I would try to play more deeper, more heavy like I did in the second (set).”

She will play another American, Alycia Parks, in the third round.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Fourth seed Gauff cruises into third round
    AFP
  2. NBA fines Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50K after outburst against official
    AP
  3. LIV chairman could face $74M lawsuit in Canadian court - report
    Reuters
  4. Former Juve defender Chiellini takes on player development role at LAFC
    Reuters
  5. Allen pummels Pakistan with record hundred, NZ clinch T20 series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: Fourth seed Gauff cruises into third round
    AFP
  2. Australian Open 2024: Sinner storms into third round
    AFP
  3. Australian Open 2024: Osaka vows not to mope after ‘bittersweet’ exit
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Ons Jabeur loses to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in second round
    AP
  5. India’s Maaya Rajeshwaran qualifies for Junior Australian Open
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Fourth seed Gauff cruises into third round
    AFP
  2. NBA fines Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50K after outburst against official
    AP
  3. LIV chairman could face $74M lawsuit in Canadian court - report
    Reuters
  4. Former Juve defender Chiellini takes on player development role at LAFC
    Reuters
  5. Allen pummels Pakistan with record hundred, NZ clinch T20 series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment