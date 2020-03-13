Tennis Tennis Coronavirus: AITA cancels domestic tennis tournaments until further notice The All India Tennis Association has announced the cancellation of all domestic tennis tournaments for the next two months due to coronavirus outbreak. Team Sportstar 13 March, 2020 19:19 IST Representative image. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 13 March, 2020 19:19 IST The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced that it had canceled all the domestic events scheduled for the next two months with immediate effect owing to the threat of coronavirus outbreak.The secretary general of the AITA, Hironmoy Chatterjee, stated that all tournaments scheduled from March 16 would not be held, and the revival of the events would be announced in due course of time.The AITA also brought attention to the statement from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) which has canceled all events around the world till April 20.READ | ATP Tour suspended until April 20 due to COVID-19 The ATP and WTA have also announced the cancellation of events for the next six weeks.The AITA reiterated that all the domestic and international events would not be staged in the country till further notice. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos