Coronavirus: AITA cancels domestic tennis tournaments until further notice

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced that it had canceled all the domestic events scheduled for the next two months with immediate effect owing to the threat of coronavirus outbreak.

The secretary general of the AITA, Hironmoy Chatterjee, stated that all tournaments scheduled from March 16 would not be held, and the revival of the events would be announced in due course of time.

The AITA also brought attention to the statement from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) which has canceled all events around the world till April 20.

The ATP and WTA have also announced the cancellation of events for the next six weeks.

The AITA reiterated that all the domestic and international events would not be staged in the country till further notice.