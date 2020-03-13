Road to Wimbledon U-14 tournament cancelled due to coronavirus

The Road to Wimbledon under-14 tennis tournaments, scheduled to be played in Kolkata and Delhi, for boys and girls in the under-14 age group, from March 14, have been cancelled, owing to the outbreak of coronavirus around the world.

"We will work with the All India Tennis Association in exploring alternative selection options for the Road to Wimbledon UK Finals in August 2020, currently planned to go ahead’’, said a release from the All England Tennis Club.

READ | Bopanna appointed vice-president of KSLTA

"We were very much looking forward to working with the very best and most promising young players aged under-14 to introduce them to grass-court tennis. However, the grass courts will still be there and we hope to come back next year instead’’, the release said.

The two best players from the under-14 age group from the tournament had been visiting Wimbledon for the UK under-14 championship, for the last seven years. The two boys and girls may still be selected based on their rank, or some other process, and sent to compete in Wimbledon if everything goes as per schedule.