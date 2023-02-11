Tennis

Dallas Open: Wolf ousts Tiafoe in quarters, Isner advances

J.J. Wolf rallied for a three-set victory over No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe, and John Isner won his 500th career tiebreaker in another straight-sets win in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open on Friday.

AP
11 February, 2023 09:33 IST
John Isner of the U.S. in action.

John Isner of the U.S. in action.

Wolf reached his second career semifinal by erasing two break points in the deciding game of the all-American match, closing out the 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win with his 11th ace on his second match point.

The fifth-seeded Inser is back in the semifinals in the second year of his hometown event after a 7-6 (8), 7-5 win over unseeded Emilio Gomez of Ecuador.

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz faced fellow American Marcos Giron, the No. 7 seed, in another quarterfinal later on Friday.

Also Read
Djokovic seeks special permission to enter U.S, brother says

Wolf was broken twice by Tiafoe, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year, while facing nine break points in the first set. The 24-year-old didn’t face another break point until the final game.

“I usually don’t think about the outcome, so I was just feeding off the energy of the fans and playing every point as hard as I could,” Wolf said.

Isner is the first ATP Tour player to 500 wins in tiebreakers. Roger Federer is second with 466.

Isner and Gomez, who was in his first tour-level quarterfinal, won every point on their own serve in the tiebreaker until Isner took a 9-8 lead on Gomez’s serve before serving out the first set.

Inser closed out the match with the only break, and the big-serving American hasn’t had his serve broken in any of the three matches.

