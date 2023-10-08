MagazineBuy Print

Shanghai Masters: Defending champion Medvedev out against Korda

Medvedev had said the game would be “interesting” for him beforehand, referencing the fact that Korda beat him at their last meeting.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 14:36 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Daniil Medvedev of Russia (R) shakes hands with Sebastian Korda of the U.S. (L) on Day 7 of 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 08, 2023 in Shanghai, China. | Photo Credit: Hu Chengwei/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday after his shock 7-6 (10/8), 6-2 defeat at the hands of 26th-ranked Sebastian Korda.

The Russian fell apart in the second set after Korda won the first on a tiebreaker taken to the brink to finish 7-6 (10/8).

ALSO READ: Swiatek ends Gauff’s 16-match winning streak to reach Beijing final

Medvedev then fell three games behind in the second set but looked like he might be about to make a comeback with a blistering win in the fourth game.

But the American fought back, taking the next game, and Medvedev grew increasingly agitated, gesticulating in frustration and bouncing his racket on the ground in anger.

Korda ended up defeating the world number three in straight sets, finishing the second 6-2.

“I feel awesome, I played an incredible match,” said 23-year-old Korda, thanking the crowd for their enthusiasm.

The match’s thrilling rallies drew gasps and exclamations from spectators as the two battled it out.

“We played a really good tiebreaker, you know, it was up and down from the beginning... I’m happy to be on the winning side of it!” Korda added.

Medvedev had said the game would be “interesting” for him beforehand, referencing the fact that Korda beat him at their last meeting.

