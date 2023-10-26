MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching semifinals

Kasatkina beat Magda Linette 6-3, 6-4. She then posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying she won her match but the abuse she gets “is completely out of control.”

Published : Oct 26, 2023 18:52 IST , ZHUHAI, CHINA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Daria Kasatkina celebrates after beating Magda Linette to qualify for the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy at Hengqin Tennis Center on Thursday in Zhuhai, China.
Daria Kasatkina celebrates after beating Magda Linette to qualify for the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy at Hengqin Tennis Center on Thursday in Zhuhai, China. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Daria Kasatkina celebrates after beating Magda Linette to qualify for the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy at Hengqin Tennis Center on Thursday in Zhuhai, China. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Daria Kasatkina highlighted the social media abuse she has received after becoming the first player to reach the semifinals of WTA Elite Trophy on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Kasatkina beat 11th-seeded Magda Linette 6-3, 6-4. She then posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying she won her match but the abuse she gets “is completely out of control.”

She included an image showing some of the abusive messages she had received.

Kasatkina beat top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in her first round-robin match in the Azalea group of the second-tier postseason event. Krejcikova and Linette have been eliminated.

Third-seeded Jelena Ostapenko rallied to beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win her opening match in the Orchid group, a result which eliminated the 10th-seeded Croatian.

Ostapenko will next play Chinese player Zheng Qinwen, who beat Vekic in her first match, to decide who advances as group winner.

Later Thursday, fourth-seeded Liudmila Samsonova was to play her first match of the tournament against Chinese wild-card Zhu Lin.

The 12-player tournament is the first postseason event on the women’s tour. It features the 11 highest-ranked singles players who did not qualify for next month’s WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. Zhu, ranked 37th, is the final entry as a wild-card.

The players are divided into four groups of three with the winner of each group advancing to Saturday’s semifinals. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

WTA /

WTA Elite Trophy /

Daria Kasatkina /

Jelena Ostapenko

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China closes in on 400 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching semifinals
    AP
  3. Norwegian police investigate claim by Ingebrigtsen brothers that their father and coach was violent
    AP
  4. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 110/2 (18); Nissanka completes fifty - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching semifinals
    AP
  2. Carlos Alcaraz on the mend, plans to play Paris Masters, ATP Finals
    Reuters
  3. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Madison Keys eliminated, Krejcikova’s semi-final hopes dented by Kasatkina
    AP
  4. Swiss Indoors 2023: Top seed Rune registers come-from-behind win with new coach Becker watching
    AFP
  5. Jenson Brooksby, American tennis player, suspended for 18 months on whereabouts failures
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally Live Updates: October 26 - India eighth with 18 golds; China closes in on 400 medal mark
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching semifinals
    AP
  3. Norwegian police investigate claim by Ingebrigtsen brothers that their father and coach was violent
    AP
  4. England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 110/2 (18); Nissanka completes fifty - ENG vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, October 26
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment