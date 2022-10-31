Tennis

Davis Cup to become part of ATP Tour calendar in 2023

The move comes after the ATP Cup, a joint venture between Tennis Australia and the ATP was but put to bed last week with the announcement of a mixed-sex $15 million event.

Reuters
31 October, 2022 16:26 IST
31 October, 2022 16:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Aslan Karatsev and captain Shamil Tarpischev pose for pictures after winning the Davis Cup at the Madrid arena in Madrid on December 5, 2021. 

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Aslan Karatsev and captain Shamil Tarpischev pose for pictures after winning the Davis Cup at the Madrid arena in Madrid on December 5, 2021.  | Photo Credit: AFP

The move comes after the ATP Cup, a joint venture between Tennis Australia and the ATP was but put to bed last week with the announcement of a mixed-sex $15 million event.

The Davis Cup will become a part of the ATP Tour calendar from next year under a groundbreaking deal signed on Monday between the governing body of men’s tennis, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and tournament promoters Kosmos.

The move comes after the ATP Cup, a joint venture between Tennis Australia and the ATP was but put to bed last week with the announcement of a mixed-sex $15 million event featuring teams from 18 nations to kick off the 2023 season.

Also Read
Djokovic: Wimbledon win was huge confidence boost in tough year

That new tournament reflects the growing cooperation between the men’s and women’s tours and the ITF which have moved towards streamlining the governance of the game since the COVID crisis disrupted the 2020 season.

“Our focus is always on creating the best possible experiences for our fans and players,” said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in a statement.

“Delivering compelling international team competitions that dovetail with the year-round calendar and continue to innovate is a vital part of that.

“The Davis Cup has an incredibly rich history and we’re excited to see this important new alliance drive the event forward from 2023.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us