ATP Finals 2023: From Djokovic to Alcaraz, meet the eight finalists

The ATP Finals 2023 are set to be held on indoor hard courts at PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy from November 12 to 19.

It is the 54th edition of the season-ending event which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams based on the ranking points accumulated this year.

Here are the eight players who will be competing for the singles title at this year’s ATP Finals:-

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is the top-ranked player in men’s tennis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rank: 1

Titles in 2023: 6 (Adelaide 1, Australian Open, French Open, Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Paris Masters)

Career Titles: 97

Best performance at ATP Finals: Winner (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022)

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will make his ATP Finals debut this year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rank: 2

Titles in 2023: 6 (Buenos Aires, Indian Wells Masters, Barcelona, Madrid Masters, Queen’s, Wimbledon)

Career Titles: 12

Best performance at ATP Finals: -

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is one of the four former champions at this year’s ATP Finals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rank: 3

Titles in 2023: 5 (Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami Masters, Rome Masters)

Career Titles: 20

Best performance at ATP Finals: Winner (2020)

Jannik Sinner (Italy)

Italy’s Jannik Sinner made his ATP Finals debut in 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Rank: 4

Titles in 2023: 4 (Montpellier, Canada Masters, Beijing, Vienna)

Career Titles: 10

Best performance at ATP Finals: Round Robin Stage (2021)

Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Russia’s Andrey Rublev reached the semifinals at last year’s ATP Finals, his best performance so far in three appearances at the event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rank: 5

Titles in 2023: 2 (Monte Carlo Masters, Bastad)

Career Titles: 14

Best performance at ATP Finals: Semifinals (2022)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas has not reached the last-four stage since winning the title on his ATP Finals debut in 2019. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rank: 6

Titles in 2023: 1 (Los Cabos)

Career Titles: 10

Best performance at ATP Finals: Winner (2019)

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Germany’s Alexander Zverev is a two-time ATP Finals champion. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rank: 7

Titles in 2023: 2 (Hamburg, Chengdu)

Career Titles: 21

Best performance at ATP Finals: Winner (2018, 2021)

Holger Rune (Denmark)

Denmark’s Holger Rune will make his debut this year after being the first alternate at last year’s ATP Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rank: 10

Titles in 2023: 1 (Munich)

Career Titles: 4

Best performance at ATP Finals: -