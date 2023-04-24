ATP Rankings: Djokovic stays on top, lead over Alcaraz reduces after early Banja Luka exit

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 24, 2023.

Novak Djokovic stayed on top in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday but his lead over World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz decreased after an early exit at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka.

Djokovic dropped ranking points after his loss to fellow Serbian Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the ATP250 event in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The same event was held in Belgrade in 2022 where Djokovic had finished runner-up.

On the other hand, Spanish teenager Alcaraz successfully defended his title at Barcelona Open to stay at the second spot.

Lajovic, who won his second Tour-level title by beating defending champion Andrey Rublev in the Srpska Open final, jumped 30 spots to re-enter top 50 and is now World No.40

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud’s round-of-16 exit in Barcelona cost the Norwegian as he dropped to fourth with Daniil Medvedev taking the third spot.

The next event on the ATP Tour is the Madrid Masters which begins on Wednesday. Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both have pulled out of the tournament.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 13 Yuki Bhambri - 76 (jumped three spots) Saketh Myneni - 78 (jumped two spots) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 84 (moved down one spot) N. Sriram Balaji - 86 Anirudh Chandrasekar - 129 (moved down one spot) Arjun Kadhe - 132 (moved down three spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 144 (moved down six spots) N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 148 (moved down three places) Divij Sharan - 151 (slipped 10 spots) Purav Raja - 162 (slipped nine spots) Singles Sumit Nagal - 347 (moved up 19 spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 381 (moved down one spot) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 405 (moved down one place) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 446