Tennis

ATP Rankings: Djokovic stays on top, lead over Alcaraz reduces after early Banja Luka exit

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 24, 2023.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 16:53 IST
CHENNAI 24 April, 2023 16:53 IST
FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic stays on top in the ATP Rankings but his lead over World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has reduced after a quarterfinal exit at Srpska Open in Banja Luka.

FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic stays on top in the ATP Rankings but his lead over World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has reduced after a quarterfinal exit at Srpska Open in Banja Luka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 24, 2023.

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP Rankings released on April 24, 2023.

Novak Djokovic stayed on top in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday but his lead over World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz decreased after an early exit at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka.

Djokovic dropped ranking points after his loss to fellow Serbian Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the ATP250 event in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The same event was held in Belgrade in 2022 where Djokovic had finished runner-up.

On the other hand, Spanish teenager Alcaraz successfully defended his title at Barcelona Open to stay at the second spot.

Lajovic, who won his second Tour-level title by beating defending champion Andrey Rublev in the Srpska Open final, jumped 30 spots to re-enter top 50 and is now World No.40

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud’s round-of-16 exit in Barcelona cost the Norwegian as he dropped to fourth with Daniil Medvedev taking the third spot.

The next event on the ATP Tour is the Madrid Masters which begins on Wednesday. Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both have pulled out of the tournament.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 13
Yuki Bhambri - 76 (jumped three spots)
Saketh Myneni - 78 (jumped two spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 84 (moved down one spot)
N. Sriram Balaji - 86
Anirudh Chandrasekar - 129 (moved down one spot)
Arjun Kadhe - 132 (moved down three spots)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 144 (moved down six spots)
N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 148 (moved down three places)
Divij Sharan - 151 (slipped 10 spots)
Purav Raja - 162 (slipped nine spots)
Singles
Sumit Nagal - 347 (moved up 19 spots)
Mukund Sasikumar - 381 (moved down one spot)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 405 (moved down one place)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 446
ATP Top 10
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 7135 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 6770 points
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 5240 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 5210 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 5195 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 4280 points
(DEN) Holger Rune - 4070 points
(ITA) Jannik Sinner - 3615 points
(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3405 points
(USA) Taylor Fritz - 3290 points

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Deportation, injury, deflation - Djokovic’s Australian Open triumph trumps all

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us