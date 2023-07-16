MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz, final preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic can equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors by beating Alcaraz in the final on Sunday.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 04:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Carlos Alcaraz (right) in the men’s final at Wimbledon on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Sunday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the 14th and final day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Djokovic comes into his ninth final at the grass Major after a straightforward 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the final-four clash on Friday.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 34 matches and has not lost on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Alcaraz enters his maiden Wimbledon final with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Victory over Alcaraz would mean Djokovic equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors. It would also be his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row.

On the other hand, if Alcaraz beats Djokovic, he will become the third-youngest male champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.

The winner of the final will be the top-ranked player in the ATP Rankings on Monday.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Djokovic: 1 | Alcaraz:

Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other twice. Their first meeting took place in the semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Masters where Alcaraz came from a set down to beat the Serbian 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). In their second and most recent duel, Djokovic emerged triumphant 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in this year’s French Open semifinals.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Novak Djokovic /

Grand Slam /

ATP /

Carlos Alcaraz

