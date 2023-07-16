Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz, final preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Sunday.
The clash is scheduled to be the first match on the Centre Court on the 14th and final day of this year’s edition.
Djokovic comes into his ninth final at the grass Major after a straightforward 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the final-four clash on Friday.
The 36-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 34 matches and has not lost on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.
Alcaraz enters his maiden Wimbledon final with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third seed Daniil Medvedev.
Victory over Alcaraz would mean Djokovic equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors. It would also be his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row.
On the other hand, if Alcaraz beats Djokovic, he will become the third-youngest male champion at Wimbledon after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker.
The winner of the final will be the top-ranked player in the ATP Rankings on Monday.
Head-to-head record
Played: 2 | Djokovic: 1 | Alcaraz:
Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other twice. Their first meeting took place in the semifinal of the 2022 Madrid Masters where Alcaraz came from a set down to beat the Serbian 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). In their second and most recent duel, Djokovic emerged triumphant 6-4, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in this year’s French Open semifinals.
