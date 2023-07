Wimbledon 2023, Day 13 Results: Vondrousova becomes women’s champion, Koohlof-Skupski pair clinches men’s doubles title

Marketa Vondrousova beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win her maiden Major title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Vondrousova defeated last year’s runner-up and sixth seed Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 20 minutes to become the first unseeded women’s champion at The Championships in the Open era.

In men’s doubles, the top-seeded Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski won its maiden Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 15th-seeded Spanish-Argentine duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in an hour and 17 minutes.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 13 of Wimbledon 2023: