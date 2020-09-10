Tennis Tennis US Open: Thiem tames De Minaur to book semifinal spot Dominic Thiem, the highest seed surviving at Flushing Meadows will next meet Daniil Medvedev for a place in his fourth Grand Slam final. Reuters NEW YORK 10 September, 2020 09:37 IST Dominic Thiem seen in action during his quarterfinal game against Alex de Minaur at the US Open. - Getty Images Reuters NEW YORK 10 September, 2020 09:37 IST Second seed Dominic Thiem put in a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur's challenge during a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory on Wednesday and canter into the semifinals of the U.S. Open.The 27-year-old Thiem, the highest seed surviving at Flushing Meadows, had not previously lost to the Australian and started their third career meeting on a brisk note, breaking De Minaur's serve three consecutive times to win the opening set.WATCH: US Open: Serena Williams survives Pironkova test to reach semis De Minaur started on a more positive note in the second, winning 11 straight points on serve to go up 40-0 in the fifth before being broken with Thiem serving out the stanza with a double break.The Austrian's early lead in the third set evaporated as De Minaur kept fighting but a second break of serve sealed the match for Thiem, who will next meet Russian Daniil Medvedev for a place in his fourth Grand Slam final. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos