Tennis Tennis Yuki Bhambri goes down fighting against Bedene in Dubai Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri made a promising start but eventually lost 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 to the world number 59 Aljaz Bedene on Monday. PTI 15 March, 2021 19:57 IST Yuki Bhambri was defeated by Aljaz Bedene in three sets in the first round of the men's singles event at the Dubai Duty Free Championships (File Photo). - Getty Images PTI 15 March, 2021 19:57 IST Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri frittered away a one-set advantage against Aljaz Bedene in a first round match to bow out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships on Monday.RELATED | Nishikori rallies to beat Opelka in Dubai Yuki made a promising start in the singles outing but eventually lost 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 to the world number 59 from Slovenia.Returning to competitive tennis after a long injury lay-off, Yuki had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 competition by beating compatriots Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan, respectively, in the two rounds of Qualifiers.He had earlier lost in the doubles Qualification event at the same tournament, after partnering with countryman Divij Sharan against the Italian duo of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.