Yuki Bhambri goes down fighting against Bedene in Dubai

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri frittered away a one-set advantage against Aljaz Bedene in a first round match to bow out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships on Monday.

Yuki made a promising start in the singles outing but eventually lost 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 to the world number 59 from Slovenia.

Returning to competitive tennis after a long injury lay-off, Yuki had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 competition by beating compatriots Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan, respectively, in the two rounds of Qualifiers.

He had earlier lost in the doubles Qualification event at the same tournament, after partnering with countryman Divij Sharan against the Italian duo of Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego.