Ekaterina Alexandrova advances to second round at Korea Open, Donna Vekic wins at Zhengzhou Open

22nd-ranked Alexandrova will next play Yanina Wickmayer, who defeated Liang en-Shou in the Korean Open. Donna Vekic won the opening match of the Zhengzhou Open, beating Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-2.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 19:36 IST , SEOUL - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova in the 2023 China Open
FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova in the 2023 China Open | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ekaterina Alexandrova in the 2023 China Open | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova advanced to the second round of the Korea Open by beating Mai Hontama 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

The 22nd-ranked Russian will next play Yanina Wickmayer, who defeated Liang en-Shou 6-3, 6-4.

Also, Claire Liu of the United States beat Ku Yeon-woo 6-3, 6-3, Polina Kudermetova eliminated sixth-seeded Alycia Parks 3-6, 6-1, 6-0, and seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus defeated Han Na-lae 6-1, 6-3.

ALSO READ | SHANGHAI MASTERS 2023: SCHWARTZMAN KNOCKS FRITZ OUT

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula will play her opening match against Viktoria Hruncakova on Tuesday.

Donna Vekic won the opening match of the Zhengzhou Open, beating Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-2.

In other matches, Lucia Bronzetti defeated Guo Hanyu 7-5, 6-1, Jasmine Paolini beat Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-3, and Lesia Tsurenko beat Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-2.

Top-seeded players Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur received a bye in the first round.

Related Topics

Ekaterina Alexandrova /

Donna Vekic /

Korea Open

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
