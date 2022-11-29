Emma Raducanu receives MBE from King Charles III for services to tennis

British tennis star Emma Raducanu was officially made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III during an inverstiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Canada-born Raducanu received the honour in the line of her services to tennis. Raducanu had scripted history last year at the US Open when she went all the way from the qualifying round to win the women’s singles title. - the first qualifier to achieve the feat at a Grand Slam.

Raducanu’s triumph had also made her the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a Major title. Raducanu had witnessed a steep rise into the spotlight after reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon last year.

“It’s been great to receive my honour today from his Majesty the King - I feel extremely grateful,” Raducanu said in her statement after receiving the honour.

Raducanu is the British No. 1 in the women’s singles circuit. However, she has endured a poor run in Grand Slams this year with three second-round exits and an opening round defeat at the US Open.