Tennis

Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win US Open 2021 women's singles title

The Briton won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 51 minutes to become the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 September, 2021 03:53 IST

Emma Raducanu of Britain returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez of Canada during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on Saturday.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 September, 2021 03:53 IST

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain overcame Canada's Emma Raducanu to clinch the women's singles US Open title on Sunday in New York.

The Briton won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 51 minutes to become the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App