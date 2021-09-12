Tennis Tennis Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to win US Open 2021 women's singles title The Briton won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 51 minutes to become the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era. Team Sportstar 12 September, 2021 03:53 IST Emma Raducanu of Britain returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez of Canada during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on Saturday. - AP Team Sportstar 12 September, 2021 03:53 IST Emma Raducanu of Great Britain overcame Canada's Emma Raducanu to clinch the women's singles US Open title on Sunday in New York. The Briton won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1 hour, 51 minutes to become the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :