Federer, Nadal to play doubles together in Laver Cup

Roger Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles match for Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

The duo will face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock from Team World on Day 1 of the tournament. The Swiss international who is set to retire after the tournament had hinted earlier this week that he will play with the Spaniard.

The last time the two teamed up together was in 2017 when they beat Sam Querrey and Jack Sock in three sets.

He also said that he will not feature in the singles matches during this year’s tournament. Federer holds an unbeaten 6-0 record in the singles matches at Laver Cup, winning his team 18 points.

Federer’s last appearance on a tennis court was at Wimbledon 2021 where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinal. He subsequently went through multiple surgeries on his knee after suffering from an injury.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray will feature in the singles matches for Team Europe.