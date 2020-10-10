Tennis Tennis Djokovic survives Tsitsipas scare to set up French Open final clash with Nadal On Sunday, Djokovic can win an 18th major and become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice. AFP 10 October, 2020 02:15 IST Novak Djokovic is chasing a second Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam to become the first man in half a century to win all four majors twice. - Getty Images AFP 10 October, 2020 02:15 IST Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal on Friday after a dramatic five-set semi-final victory over Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.World No. 1 Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, reached his fifth final in Paris, defeating fifth seed Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a roller-coaster of a match where he had a match point in the third set.READ | French Open 2020 Semifinals: Djokovic, Nadal win - as it happenedNadal, the 12-time champion, defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to make a 13th final at the tournament.On Sunday, Djokovic can win an 18th major and become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice.Nadal, the world No. 2 two, can equal Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam title wins.Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos