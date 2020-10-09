Tennis Tennis Rafael Nadal into 13th French Open final The world No. 2 defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0), setting up a potential blockbuster title clash with Novak Djokovic. AFP 09 October, 2020 22:05 IST Rafael Nadal is now one win away from tying Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles. - Getty Images AFP 09 October, 2020 22:05 IST Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal reached his 13th French Open final on Friday with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, setting up a potential blockbuster title clash against Novak Djokovic.For 34-year-old Nadal, it was a 99th win at Roland Garros since his 2005 debut and put him just one victory away from equalling Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.He is also into his 28th final at the majors.Djokovic, the 2016 champion in Paris and chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, takes on Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second semi-final.The world No. 1 has his own date with destiny should he make Sunday's final as he bids to become the first man in half a century to win all four Slams twice. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos