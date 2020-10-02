Tennis Tennis French Open: Halep punishes Anisimova to reach last-16 Amanda Anisimova caused a huge upset last year when she beat Simona Halep, then the defending champion, in the quarterfinals, but could not reproduce that form. Reuters 02 October, 2020 18:53 IST Simona Halep pocketed the opening set against Amanda Anisimova in just 23 minutes (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 02 October, 2020 18:53 IST Top seed Simona Halep extracted brutal revenge on American teenager Amanda Anisimova with a 6-0, 6-1 victory to move ominously into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.Anisimova caused a huge upset last year when she comfortably beat Romanian Halep, then the defending champion, in the quarterfinals, but could not reproduce that form.READ | Svitolina downs Alexandrova to reach French Open fourth round Halep was in typically miserly mood on Court Philippe Chatrier, giving precious little away and waiting for the 19-year-old Anisimova to make mistakes.She pocketed the opening set in 23 minutes and although 25th seed Anisimova, who had dropped only four games in her first two matches, briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second set Halep raced away to victory.Halep will face another rising star in the next round when she plays Poland's Iga Swiatek in a repeat of their fourth-round clash last year in which Halep dropped only one game. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos