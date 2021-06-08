Tennis Tennis French Open: Pavlyuchenkova enters first Grand Slam semifinal in 52nd attempt Russia's Pavlyuchenkova, the world number 32, overcame a stiff challenge from her doubles partner Elena Rybakina to reach her first career Grand Slam semis on Tuesday. Reuters 08 June, 2021 21:19 IST Pavlyuchenkova will face 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia for a place in the final. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 08 June, 2021 21:19 IST Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally reached a Grand Slam semifinal at the 52nd time of asking as she beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-7(2) 6-2 9-7 at the French Open on Tuesday.Six times the 29-year-old had lost at the quarter-final stage of one of the four majors, but she used all her experience to overcome her doubles partner in a gruelling scrap.Rybakina, 21, looked in control of her first Grand Slam quarter-final when she opened up a 4-1 lead in the first set but Pavlyuchenkova hit back to force a tiebreak.READ: Tokyo Olympics: Daniil Medvedev and Veronika Kudermetova to lead Russian tennis team Pavlyuchenkova took the momentum into the second set to level the match and kept her nose ahead in a tense finale.Rybakina, who beat Serena Williams in the fourth round, held serve three times to stay alive in the third set.ALSO READ: Zidansek becomes first Slovenian woman to reach French Open semis But she failed at the fourth time of asking, ending the contest in tame fashion with a double-fault.Pavlyuchenkova will face fellow semi-final debutant Tamara Zidansek for a place in Saturday's final after the Slovenian also came though a long battle, against Paula Badosa. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.