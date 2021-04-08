Tennis Tennis French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis This year’s French Open has will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon. Reuters PARIS 08 April, 2021 13:26 IST A view of the Philippe Chatrier centre court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. - AP Reuters PARIS 08 April, 2021 13:26 IST This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday.WATCH - Ash Barty pockets second consecutive Miami titleThe French Open, which last year was postponed by four months and took place in front of limited crowds, was due to start this year on May 23. This year's edition of the claycourt Grand Slam will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon.The postponement is set to have an impact on the ATP and WTA calendars, especially on the grasscourt season with tournaments scheduled to start on June 7 in s'Hertogenbosch (WTA and ATP) Stuttgart (ATP) and Nottingham (WTA). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.