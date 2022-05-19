French Open draw: Djokovic-Nadal potential quarterfinal, winner could face Alcaraz in semis

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could potentially face each other in the quarterfinal of the 2022 French Open, which begins in Paris on May 22.

In the draw ceremony held on Thursday, top-seeded Djokovic and fifth-seeded Nadal were drawn in the same quarter. The winner could face Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, seeded sixth, in the semifinals.

Two-time French Open champion and World No. 1 Djokovic will begin his campaign with a first-round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Thirteen-time champion Nadal will play Australian Jordan Thompson in the opening round.

More to follow...