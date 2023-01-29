The 2023 French Open, second Major of the year, will be held at Roland Garros in Paris from May 28 to June 11.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Poland’s Iga Swiatek will the defending champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively at the 127th edition of the clay Major.

Also Read When will four Grand Slams be played in 2023: Dates and venues

Nadal beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in last year’s men’s final to lift the winner’s trophy, La Coupe des Mousquetaires, at the Philippe-Chatrier Court for a record-extending 14th time. It was also the 22nd Grand Slam title of the Spaniard’s career.

In the 2022 women’s singles final, World No. 1 Swiatek defeated USA’s Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win her second French Open title.

The Salvadorian-Dutch duo of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer won the men’s doubles crown while the local pair of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic emerged victorious in women’s doubles.

Ena Shibahara of Japan and Wesley Koohlof of the Netherlands won the mixed doubles title.

The 2022 French Open was the last tournament of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as the 2008 Australian Open runner-up had announced his decision to retire from the sport prior to the event and then bowed out in front of his home fans after a first-round loss to Ruud.

At the 2023 Australian Open, first Grand Slam of the season, Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina to win her first Major title while Novak Djokovic got past Stefanos Tsitsipas to become a 10-time champion. With the win in Melbourne, Djokovic equalled Nadal’s all-time record tally of 22 Grand Slam titles in men’s singles.