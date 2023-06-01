French Open 2023, June 1 schedule: Swiatek, Rybakina play in second round

Iga Swiatek resumes her title defense as she takes on USA’s Claire Liu in second round on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Thursday.
Title contender Elena Rybakina will also be in action as she faces Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova.
Here’s the full list of second-round fixtures for day five of the 2023 French Open:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [Q] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) - 3:15PM IST
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Claire Liu (USA)
Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur vs Oceane Dodin (FRA)
Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Gael Monfils (FRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Linda Noskova (CZE) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)
Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Julia Grabher (AUT)
Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Women’s Singles - [Q] Kayla Day (USA) vs [20] Madison Keys (USA) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [WC] Diane Parry (FRA) vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva
Men’s Singles - [12] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [Q] Aslan Karatsev
Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Alex Molcan (SVK)
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 13
Men’s Singles - [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs Max Purcell (AUS)
Court 7
Men’s Singles - [28] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Court 14
Men’s Singles - [16] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)