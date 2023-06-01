French Open 2023, June 1 schedule: Swiatek, Rybakina play in second round

Iga Swiatek resumes her title defense as she takes on USA’s Claire Liu in second round on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Thursday.

Title contender Elena Rybakina will also be in action as she faces Czech Republic’s Linda Noskova.

Here’s the full list of second-round fixtures for day five of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs [Q] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) - 3:15PM IST

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Claire Liu (USA)

Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur vs Oceane Dodin (FRA)

Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Gael Monfils (FRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Linda Noskova (CZE) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Julia Grabher (AUT)

Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Women’s Singles - [Q] Kayla Day (USA) vs [20] Madison Keys (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [WC] Diane Parry (FRA) vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva

Men’s Singles - [12] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [Q] Aslan Karatsev

Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Alex Molcan (SVK)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 13

Men’s Singles - [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs Max Purcell (AUS)

Court 7

Men’s Singles - [28] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Court 14

Men’s Singles - [16] Tommy Paul (USA) vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)