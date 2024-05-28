French Open 2024: Sabalenka powers into second round after beating Andreeva

World number two Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Russian teenager Erika Andreeva in straight sets to reach the French Open 2024 second round on Tuesday.

The Australian Open champion, a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2023, won 6-1, 6-2 against her 19-year-old opponent under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier after 68 minutes.

Sabalenka fired 27 winners past the 100th-ranked Andreeva and broke the serve five times in a dominant display and will face either Irene Burillo Escorihuela of Spain or Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Sabalenka has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams and is expected to be Iga Swiatek’s toughest rival in the Pole’s bid for a fourth French Open title.

Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in the finals of Madrid and Rome in the build-up to the French Open.