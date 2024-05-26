MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Alcaraz mauls Wolf to reach second round

Having admitted he still had lingering worries and sporting a compression sleeve, the 21-year-old Spaniard drew a few gasps from the crowd on Philippe Chatrier court when he dropped serve in the first game

Published : May 26, 2024 20:38 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand against J.J. Wolf of the United States in the Men’s Singles first-round match on Day One of French Open 2024.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand against J.J. Wolf of the United States in the Men’s Singles first-round match on Day One of French Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand against J.J. Wolf of the United States in the Men’s Singles first-round match on Day One of French Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz made a winning start in his bid to claim a first French Open title when he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-1 6-2 6-1 without any issues on his troublesome arm on Sunday.

Last year’s semi-finalist arrived at Roland Garros with only four matches under his belt on clay due to a right forearm problem that forced him to skip Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome, with his Madrid title defence also derailed by the problem.

Having admitted he still had lingering worries and sporting a compression sleeve, the 21-year-old Spaniard drew a few gasps from the crowd on Philippe Chatrier court when he dropped serve in the first game of the contest but he responded instantly.

ALSO READ | Why Rafael Nadal will not have a farewell ceremony at Roland Garros this year

Wolf, a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament making his second appearance in the Paris main draw, struggled to keep up with his opponent thereafter and the 25-year-old was broken three times in a one-sided opening set.

Under grey skies, Alcaraz quickly doubled his advantage in the contest and then raced ahead 3-0 under the roof in the third set, after rain began falling, before closing out the match when Wolf sent a shot long.

