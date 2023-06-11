Magazine

French Open: No rush to start clock at changeover, Djokovic argues with umpire

Novak Djokovic, chasing a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, expressed his frustration with Benoit Dumusois after losing a game that put his opponent Casper Ruud 6-5 up.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 20:42 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway’s Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic complained to the French Open final umpire that he was too quick to start the clock at changeovers in the first set on Sunday.

Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again

The Serbian, chasing a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, expressed his frustration with Benoit Dumusois after losing a game that put his opponent Casper Ruud 6-5 up.

Players have 90 seconds to recover at the change of ends every two games.

“You start (the clock), I’ve not even come to the bench, why are you rushing?” Djokovic asked Dumusois.

“You can wait for us to sit down and call the score (and then start the clock). We’re playing one hour and 10 minutes, it’s a (possible) five setter in Grand Slam on clay.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
