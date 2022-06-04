Swiatek vs Gauff live, French Open final: World No. 1 Swiatek faces American teenager Gauff in summit clash

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 French Open women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros in Paris.

6:35 PM: The two finalists have arrived on court.

6:33 PM: The prestigious Suzanne Lenglen trophy. This is what the two finalists will play for.

6:25 PM: Just five minutes to go for this much-anticipated summit clash

6:15 PM: Exciting, isn't it?

The 5 Youngest Major Finals since 2020:



US Open 2021: Raducanu - Fernandez#RolandGarros 2022: Swiatek - Gauff



Wimbledon 2004: Sharapova - S.Williams



Wimbledon 2001: V.Williams - Henin



Australian Open 2008: Sharapova – Ivanovic pic.twitter.com/LHkCMFRziy — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 2, 2022

6:10 PM: Can Swiatek match Venus Williams' record of 35 consecutive wins, the longest winning streak on WTA Tour since 2000?

6 PM: Head-to-head record

Swiatek leads 2-0

Swiatek has won both her matches against Gauff in straight sets - 7-6 (3), 6-3 in semifinal of 2021 Italian Open and 6-3, 6-1 in pre-quarterfinal of 2022 Miami Open

5:50 PM: How Swiatek and Gauff have reached the final:

2022 FRENCH OPEN Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff 1st round beat Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-2, 6-0 beat Rebecca Marino (CAN) 7-5, 6-0 2nd round beat Alison Riske (USA) 6-0, 6-2 beat Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-1, 7-6 (4) 3rd round beat Danka Kovinic (MNG) 6-3, 7-5 beat Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-3, 6-4 4th round beat Qinwen Zheng (CHN) 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0 beat Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4, 6-0 Quarterfinal beat Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-3, 6-2 beat Sloane Stephens (USA) 7-5, 6-2 Semifinal beat Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 6-2, 6-1 beat Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3, 6-1

5:40 PM: There could not have been a better match up for the 2022 French Open women's singles final. On one hand is the unstoppable world number one Iga Swiatek while on the other, it is the talented American teenager Coco Gauff. Both have had fairly dominant and mostly perfect matches on the way to the summit clash. Will it be a second French Open title for Swiatek or will Gauff become another teenage Grand Slam champion? Live action begins at 6:30 pm IST. Till then, I'll take you through Swiatek-Gauff head-to-head, their run to the final and more. Stay tuned.

MATCH PREVIEW

Iga Swiatek is one step away from a second French Open title in three years, but the world number one will face a unique challenge in teenager Coco Gauff in a tournament that often proved unpredictable.

Poland's Swiatek is on a remarkable 34-match winning streak and should the 2020 Roland Garros champion lift the Suzanne Leglen Cup again, she will match Venus Williams's run from 2000 - the longest on the women' tour in the 2000s.

Her final record is also impressive as the 21-year-old has won the last eight finals she has played, losing more than four games only twice in those matches.

She has a unique game, with her light footwork, powerful forehand, and unsettling slice proving a nightmare to handle as her opponents during this fortnight have realised.

Swiatek has only dropped one set and showed occasional signs of nerves before steamrolling Daria Kasatkina in the semi-finals in an awe-inspiring demonstration of mastery.

Nerves have often been a deciding factor in finals but there is little chance that Swiatek, who has been working with a psychologist, will struggle with her composure.

"I'm just trying to treat these (final) matches as any other matches, because it is stressful, and I accept that. But I want to keep doing the same work," she said.

"It's been going on well. I'm also aware sometimes my opponents are stressed so I'm trying to kind of realise that and not panic about my own stress.

"Remembering why I got here and what my strengths are, this is really helping me. So I think it's all about the mindset and the preparation I have before the match."

On the other side of the net is an 18-year-old who has developed into a solid claycourt player and will play her second final here after winning the juniors title in 2018.

It will be her first Grand Slam final on the main tour, but Gauff, seeded 18th, insists, she will go into the contest without any pressure.

"I think going in I have nothing to lose and she's definitely the favourite going into the match on paper," said Gauff, who lost her two encounters against Swiatek in straight sets.

"But I think that going in, I'm just going to play free and play my best tennis. I think in a Grand Slam final anything can happen."

Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion and Eurosport tennis expert, believes Gauff is one the rare players who can derail Swiatek.

"To me, the only player who can beat Swiatek is a player with a lot of firepower and a big serve," she explained.

"At this point, that’s the way it’s looking. Coco Gauff is the only type of player, and type of game, that can really overpower Iga at this point."

- Reuters