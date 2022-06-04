Tennis Tennis Iga Swiatek wins second French Open title, beats Gauff in straight sets French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her second women's singles title at the Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday. Reuters 04 June, 2022 19:50 IST Iga Swiatek celebrates her French Open triumph over Gauff on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 04 June, 2022 19:50 IST Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open women’s final Saturday to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.HIGHLIGHTSSwiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.She has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champ Ash Barty announcing in March she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 ranking.That allowed Swiatek to move up to the top of the WTA and she’s shown she is a deserving resident there. Her last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko. Two legends @iga_swiatek #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/FOKrV5eb3s— Roland-Garros (rolandgarros) June 4, 2022 Swiatek has a game that works on all surfaces, but her greatest triumphs so far have come on red clay. That includes her 2020 trophy in Paris, which made her the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud in the men's final Sunday. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :