Gael Monfils withdraws from French Open with wrist injury

The 36-year-old Frenchman said he has a strained left wrist and can't continue.

Paris 01 June, 2023 06:37 IST
France's Gael Monfils celebrates winning his first round match against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

France’s Gael Monfils celebrates winning his first round match against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A thrilling five-set victory took a toll on Gael Monfils, whose withdrawal from the French Open on Wednesday night handed No. 6 Holger Rune a walkover to the third round.

He battled Sebastian Baez for nearly four hours on Court Philippe Chatrier before beating the Argentine 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in a first-round match that ended at 12:18 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The victory was Monfils’ first at tour level this year, as the veteran was coming back from heel surgery.

“Actually, physically, I’m quite fine. But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve,” he said. “The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop (sic)”

Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions.

