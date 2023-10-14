Shanghai Masters 2023: Hurkacz powers past Korda, advances to final

Hubert Hurkacz served his way into the Shanghai Masters final with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda on Saturday.
The 17th-ranked Polish player was untouchable on serve and didn’t face a break-point.
Hurkacz sent down 14 aces and denied Korda, who beat compatriot Ben Shelton in a quarterfinals thriller, any chance of finding his rhythm. As the pressure mounted on the 23-year-old American, Hurkacz pounced to take a vital break in each set to complete an impressive outing.
“I’m working on being difficult to play against,” Hurkacz said. “It’s the same with every opponent. They try to come out with their best foot forward that day and they’re trying to (implement) their tactics or plan against you. You’ve just got to stay mentally strong and really battle.”
Hurkacz, who won the Miami Masters in 2021, will play either Grigor Dimitrov or seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev, who play later Saturday.
