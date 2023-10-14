MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shanghai Masters 2023: Hurkacz powers past Korda, advances to final

Shanghai Masters 2023: The 17th-ranked Polish player was untouchable on serve and didn’t face a break-point.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 17:09 IST , SHANGHAI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a shot to Sebastian Korda of the United States during the men’s singles semifinal match in the Shanghai Masters.
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a shot to Sebastian Korda of the United States during the men’s singles semifinal match in the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns a shot to Sebastian Korda of the United States during the men’s singles semifinal match in the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: AP

Hubert Hurkacz served his way into the Shanghai Masters final with a dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Shanghai Masters 2023: Rublev eases into semifinals to set up clash against Dimitrov

The 17th-ranked Polish player was untouchable on serve and didn’t face a break-point.

Hurkacz sent down 14 aces and denied Korda, who beat compatriot Ben Shelton in a quarterfinals thriller, any chance of finding his rhythm. As the pressure mounted on the 23-year-old American, Hurkacz pounced to take a vital break in each set to complete an impressive outing.

“I’m working on being difficult to play against,” Hurkacz said. “It’s the same with every opponent. They try to come out with their best foot forward that day and they’re trying to (implement) their tactics or plan against you. You’ve just got to stay mentally strong and really battle.”

Hurkacz, who won the Miami Masters in 2021, will play either Grigor Dimitrov or seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev, who play later Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hubert Hurkacz /

Shanghai Masters /

Grigor Dimitrov /

Andrey Rublev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. For Fenesta ‘double’ champion Srivalli, the real challenge was staying calm during emotional moments
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: PAK 187/8 (40); Hardik Pandya removes Nawaz - IND v PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2023: Hurkacz powers past Korda, advances to final
    AP
  4. Bumrah becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of ODI World Cup 2023 in match vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Bumrah on top with Santner, Henry during IND vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. For Fenesta ‘double’ champion Srivalli, the real challenge was staying calm during emotional moments
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Shanghai Masters 2023: Hurkacz powers past Korda, advances to final
    AP
  3. Shanghai Masters 2023: Rublev eases into semifinals to set up clash against Dimitrov
    AP
  4. Pegula reaches Korea Open semifinals , Kasatkina moves to top-four in Zhengzhou after Jabeur walkover
    AP
  5. After silver in Asian Games 2023, Saketh Myneni has eyes set on Paris 2024 Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. For Fenesta ‘double’ champion Srivalli, the real challenge was staying calm during emotional moments
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: PAK 187/8 (40); Hardik Pandya removes Nawaz - IND v PAK updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2023: Hurkacz powers past Korda, advances to final
    AP
  4. Bumrah becomes joint-highest wicket-taker of ODI World Cup 2023 in match vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 most wickets, week 2: Bumrah on top with Santner, Henry during IND vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment