Dimitrov marches into Shanghai Masters semifinal

Dimitrov, who stunned top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16, broke Jarry in the seventh game of the second set before requiring brief treatment on his right shoulder.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 16:34 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.
Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry. | Photo Credit: AFP

Grigor Dimitrov marched into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 defeat of Chile’s Nicolas Jarry on Friday to close on a first ATP title in six years.

The 18th seed from Bulgaria will play Russia’s Andrey Rublev or Ugo Humbert of France for a place in Sunday’s final.

Zhengzhou Open 2023: Jabeur pulls out of quarterfinal due to knee injury

Ranked seventh, Rublev is the only player from the world’s top 10 still in the draw after a series of shocks saw the leading seeds all ousted.

There was little to choose between Dimitrov and 22nd seed Jarry in the first set but the Bulgarian upped the ante in the tie break, racing into a 5-1 and then 6-2 lead.

READ MORE | Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinals at Korea Open, Jabeur wins opener at Zhengzhou Open

The 32-year-old, who is pursuing a first ATP title since winning the ATP Finals in 2017, sealed the deal on the first set point when Jarry poked a tentative backhand into the net.

Dimitrov, who stunned top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16, broke Jarry in the seventh game of the second set before requiring brief treatment on his right shoulder.

It failed to stop him, however, and he closed out on his first match point in one hour and 39 minutes.

In Saturday’s other semi-final, Poland’s 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz faces 26th-seeded American Sebastian Korda.

Grigor Dimitrov /

Shanghai Masters /

Nicolas Jarry

