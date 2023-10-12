MagazineBuy Print

Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinals at Korea Open, Jabeur wins opener at Zhengzhou Open

Pegula will play another American, Claire Liu, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Jabeur won her opening match at the Zhengzhou Open and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 22:20 IST , SEOUL - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jessica Pegula of the United States against Ashlyn Krueger during their second round match of the Korea Open
Jessica Pegula of the United States against Ashlyn Krueger during their second round match of the Korea Open | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula of the United States against Ashlyn Krueger during their second round match of the Korea Open | Photo Credit: AP

Jessica Pegula advanced to her 12th quarterfinal match of the season by beating Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1 Thursday at the Korea Open.

Pegula will play another American, Claire Liu, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Back Da-yeon, the 569th-ranked wild-card who eliminated second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round, lost to Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 6-1.

Also, fourth-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced when Eva Lys retired from the match after losing the first set 6-1, and Emina Bektas defeated Jang Su-jeong 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her second tour-level quarterfinal match.

ALSO READ | Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in Shanghai Masters

Ons Jabeur won her opening match at the Zhengzhou Open and advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The seventh-ranked Jabeur will next play eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat wild card Bai Zhuoxuan 6-2, 6-4.

Also, Laura Siegemund rallied to beat Liudmila Samsonova 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. The 133rd-ranked Siegemund will play Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat second-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open.

Pavlyuchenkova will meet Katerina Siniakova in the next round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens defeated qualifier Sofya Lansere 6-3, 7-6 (5) to set up a match against sixth-seeded Martina Trevisan, who beat Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Also, Sara Sorribes Tormo eliminated fourth-seeded local favorite Wang Xinyu 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 and will play fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova next.

Jessica Pegula

Ons Jabeur

Korea Open

