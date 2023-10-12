MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shanghai Masters 2023: Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets

The 23-year-old Korda also reached the semifinals at the Zhuhai Open and the Astana Open on the tour’s Asia swing. He will play Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 20:50 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AP
Sebastian Korda of the United States beat Shelton 6-7, (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6) at the Shanghai Masters.
Sebastian Korda of the United States beat Shelton 6-7, (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6) at the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sebastian Korda of the United States beat Shelton 6-7, (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6) at the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: AP

Sebastian Korda reached the semifinals at a Masters tournament for the first time by rallying to beat Ben Shelton 6-7, (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6) Thursday at the Shanghai Masters.

It was the first all-American Masters quarterfinal match since 2017 and both players were two points from winning at the end.

“I’m just thankful to stay calm,” said Korda, who won on his sixth match point. “I played some bad points but I always believed in myself, even at 6-6 (in the final tiebreaker). I just thought about putting the return in the court, somehow getting my racquet on it and luckily I finished it off then.”

The 23-year-old Korda also reached the semifinals at the Zhuhai Open and the Astana Open on the tour’s Asia swing.

ALSO READ: Zhengzhou Open 2023: Top seed Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia knocked out in China

The 19th-seeded Shelton, playing in his first Masters quarterfinal, had 17 aces but Korda broke his serve five times.

Korda will play Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals after the Polish player rallied to beat 82nd-ranked Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Hurkacz lost only nine points on serve in the second and third sets.

“He came with some really great shots, and I just needed to stay positive and keep committing to the gameplan,” Hurkacz said. “To be aggressive, because if I dropped anything short he was just taking advantage of it and coming with some really incredible shots. I knew I had to stay on point today.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Sebastian Korda /

ATP /

Shanghai Masters /

Ben Shelton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, October 12
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 128/6 (31); Labuschagne, Starc complete fifty-run partnership vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2023: Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets
    AP
  4. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 2
    Uthra Ganesan,Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 1
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Aashin Prasad,Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shanghai Masters 2023: Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets
    AP
  2. Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023: Prisha upsets top-seed Divya to enter semis in the girls’ U-14 category
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zhengzhou Open 2023: Top seed Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia knocked out in China
    AP
  4. Leander Paes wins International Tennis Hall of Fame fan vote
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Dimitrov in the Shanghai Masters 2023 quarterfinal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, October 12
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 128/6 (31); Labuschagne, Starc complete fifty-run partnership vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2023: Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets
    AP
  4. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 2
    Uthra Ganesan,Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Top 10 moments from Asian Games 2023 - Part 1
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Aashin Prasad,Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment