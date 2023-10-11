MagazineBuy Print

Zhengzhou Open 2023: Top seed Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia knocked out in China

In other matches, Claire Liu of the USA was leading seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus when the Dutch player retired, while China’s Yuan Yue also advanced by walkover against Kaja Juvan.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 20:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Maria Sakkari of Greece lost to Local favorite Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals.
Maria Sakkari of Greece lost to Local favorite Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals.
Maria Sakkari of Greece lost to Local favorite Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals.

Local favorite Zheng Qinwen beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (2), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open on Wednesday.

Zheng, ranked No. 24, will next play Anhelina Kalinina, who earlier defeated qualifier Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini saved four match points as she clinched an unlikely victory against No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, the Italian’s first head-to-head win in five attempts.

The 31st-ranked Paolini will play either China Open finalist Liudmila Samsonova or Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

Ons Jabeur plays her first match of the tournament on Thursday against Lucia Bronzetti.

Yanina Wickmayer eliminated third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 (6) to move into the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

The 83rd-ranked Belgian player will meet Polina Kudermetova, who defeated Kathinka von Deichmann 6-3, 6-1, on Friday.

In other matches, Claire Liu of the United States was leading seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus 1-6, 6-3, 3-0 when the Dutch player retired, while China’s Yuan Yue also advanced by walkover when opponent Kaja Juvan retired trailing 6-4, 4-1.

ALSO READ: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Dimitrov in the Shanghai Masters 2023 quarterfinal

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula plays her second-round match against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger on Thursday.

Second-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia outlasted No. 89-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6(3) to advance to the second round of the Hong Kong Open.

The 15th-ranked Haddad-Maia needed three-and-a-half hours to see off the Russian player’s challenge and will next play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens beat Australian qualifier Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4. The 41st-ranked Belgian will next face qualifier Sofya Lanser, who beat wildcard Hong Yi Cody Wong 6-4, 6-0.

Other first-round winners included Sara Sorribes Tormo, Magdalena Frech and Alina Korneeva.

