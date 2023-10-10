MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shanghai Masters 2023: Marozsan stuns Ruud to reach last eight

The shocks kept coming at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday as the 91st-ranked Fabian Marozsan defeated eighth-seeded Casper Ruud to reach the quarterfinals.

Published : Oct 10, 2023 13:57 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Casper Ruud.
Casper Ruud. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Casper Ruud. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The shocks kept coming at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday as the 91st-ranked Fabian Marozsan defeated eighth-seeded Casper Ruud to reach the quarterfinals.

The unseeded Marozsan won 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-4 and will face Poland’s 16th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or home player Zhang Zhizhen in the last eight.

The 24-year-old sealed the deal in two hours and 38 minutes with a stinging forehand down the line on his second match point.

ALSO READ
Shanghai Masters 2023: Carlos Alcaraz advances to the fourth round 

The Shanghai event, which is back on the ATP calendar for the first time since the Covid pandemic, has witnessed several shocks.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev was dumped out on Sunday by the 26th seed Sebastian Korda and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth seed from Greece, lost on Monday.

It paves the way for top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who faces 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16.

World number one Novak Djokovic is not in China

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

Shanghai Masters /

Fabian Marozsan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 323/5 (43) Shoriful removes Root, Livingstone; Curran joins Brook
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 0/0; Perera, Nissanka open innings - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2023: Marozsan stuns Ruud to reach last eight
    AFP
  4. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Monu Goyat goes unsold on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: SL wins toss, opts to bat vs PAK; changes in both playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Shanghai Masters 2023: Marozsan stuns Ruud to reach last eight
    AFP
  2. Shanghai Masters 2023: Carlos Alcaraz advances to the fourth round 
    AP,Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  3. Ekaterina Alexandrova advances to second round at Korea Open, Donna Vekic wins at Zhengzhou Open
    AP
  4. Shanghai Masters 2023: Wildcard Schwartzman causes upset and knocks Fritz out
    AFP
  5. Shanghai Masters 2023: Dimitrov, Paul through to last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 323/5 (43) Shoriful removes Root, Livingstone; Curran joins Brook
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 0/0; Perera, Nissanka open innings - PAK vs SL updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shanghai Masters 2023: Marozsan stuns Ruud to reach last eight
    AFP
  4. PKL Auction 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Monu Goyat goes unsold on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: SL wins toss, opts to bat vs PAK; changes in both playing XIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment