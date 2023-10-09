MagazineBuy Print

Shanghai Masters 2023: Carlos Alcaraz advances to the fourth round 

The 20-year-old Spaniard will next face 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat 13th-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the round of 16.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 21:57 IST , SHANGHAI - 1 MIN READ

AP,Saikat Chakraborty _12028
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a return to Gregoire Barrere of France during their men’s singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 7, 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a return to Gregoire Barrere of France during their men’s singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a return to Gregoire Barrere of France during their men’s singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

 

Carlos Alcaraz had to rally from a break down in the first set to beat 30th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Monday and advance to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

In the second set, the Spaniard committed only two unforced errors. “It was a really tough match. It was one of the toughest matches I have played outside of the Grand Slams,” Alcaraz said after the match. 

“Every time I play Daniel it is a tricky match and I have to play my best to beat him. Both of us played high-quality tennis and I am really happy to get through,” added the 20-year-old. 

Shanghai Masters: Defending champion Medvedev out against Korda

Alcaraz will next face 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who beat 13th-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Also Monday, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev hit 35 winners as he defeated 31st-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-0. The Russian player will next play 12th-seeded Tommy Paul after the American beat 19-year-old Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Wild-card Diego Schwartzman upset eighth-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) for his first win over a top-10 player in almost 18 months. The 31-year-old Argentine will next meet 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry, who beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the round of 32.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
