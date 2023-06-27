MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Problem solving on grass’: Swiatek looks ahead to Wimbledon with opening win

Playing at the traditional SW19 warm-up tournament for the first time, the Pole defeated German world number 58 Tatjana Maria in three sets 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 09:02 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek celebrates a point against Beatriz Haddad Maia during the Women’s Singles Semifinal at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek celebrates a point against Beatriz Haddad Maia during the Women’s Singles Semifinal at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek celebrates a point against Beatriz Haddad Maia during the Women’s Singles Semifinal at Roland Garros in Paris on June 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

With one eye on Wimbledon next month, world number one Iga Swiatek came from behind to win her first grass-court match of the season at Bad Homburg on Monday.

Playing at the traditional SW19 warm-up tournament for the first time, the Pole defeated German world number 58 Tatjana Maria in three sets 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.

Maria broke Swiatek twice in the first set, taking advantage of a number of unforced errors from Swiatek.

The four-time Grand Slam winner however gained her composure ahead of the second, winning the next two sets while dropping just two games.

Swiatek was clearly looking forward to next week’s All England Club Grand Slam, which starts on July 3.

“She has a different game style,” Swiatek said of her “tricky” opponent.

“But I’m pretty glad that I figured it out, because I guess problem solving on grass is the most important thing.

“I really just wanted to look forward and think about what I could change.

“I know I have the game for that. I just had to find it a little bit.”

Swiatek thanked the fans including “a lot of Polish people as usual” for helping her comeback efforts.

The 22-year-old Swiatek has won three of the past five Grand Slam titles, including defending her French Open crown earlier in June.

Despite her strong form, she is yet to demonstrate her strengths consistently on grass, with a 7-5 career record on the surface.

Swiatek’s best mark at Wimbledon is 2021’s appearance in the fourth round, having made at least the semi-finals of every other major.

Swiatek will take on Jil Teichmann in the last 16.

Earlier on Monday, eighth seed Varvara Gracheva defeated Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets while fourth seed Mayer Sherif came from a set down to beat German Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Canadian fifth seed Bianca Andreescu overcame a tough three-set battle against Brit Sonay Kartal, while seventh seed Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto was eliminated at the hands of unseeded Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Problem solving on grass’: Swiatek looks ahead to Wimbledon with opening win
    AFP
  2. Institutional racism and sexism infects English cricket, an independent report finds
    AP
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023: Australia beats England in one-off Test
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Pakistan cricket delays election of a new chairman after court challenge
    AP
  5. Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ‘Problem solving on grass’: Swiatek looks ahead to Wimbledon with opening win
    AFP
  2. Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
    AP
  3. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
  5. Alcaraz has ‘no doubts’ he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Problem solving on grass’: Swiatek looks ahead to Wimbledon with opening win
    AFP
  2. Institutional racism and sexism infects English cricket, an independent report finds
    AP
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023: Australia beats England in one-off Test
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Pakistan cricket delays election of a new chairman after court challenge
    AP
  5. Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment