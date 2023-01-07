Tennis

Swiatek pulls out of Adelaide due to shoulder injury

The three-time Grand Slam champion crashed to a defeat in the United Cup in Sydney on Friday and was in tears in Poland’s dugout after the contest.

07 January, 2023 12:14 IST
Poland’s Iga Swiatek looks dejected after her United Cup semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the US.

Poland's Iga Swiatek looks dejected after her United Cup semifinal match against Jessica Pegula of the US.

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Adelaide International 2 WTA 500 tournament starting next week due to a right shoulder issue, casting doubts on her fitness before the Australian Open later this month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion crashed to a 6-2, 6-2 defeat against American Jessica Pegula in the United Cup mixed teams tournament in Sydney on Friday and was in tears in Poland’s dugout after the contest.

“Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from Adelaide 2 due to right shoulder injury,” the WTA Insider said in a tweet.

“Number four seed Caroline Garcia takes Swiatek’s top line in the draw and the next player to be seeded, Danielle Collins, moves into Garcia’s vacated spot.”

The Adelaide tournament will begin on Monday. Swiatek will hope to shake off the issue in time for the season’s first major which runs from January 16-29.

