Tennis

Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells: Feel like there’s a target on my back

It was a year ago at the tournament in the Southern California desert that the Pole began really to hit her stride amid a scorching 37-match winning streak.

Reuters
09 March, 2023 10:07 IST
09 March, 2023 10:07 IST
Iga Swiatek of Poland looks on during the BNP Paribas Open on March 08, 2023 in Indian Wells.

Iga Swiatek of Poland looks on during the BNP Paribas Open on March 08, 2023 in Indian Wells. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was a year ago at the tournament in the Southern California desert that the Pole began really to hit her stride amid a scorching 37-match winning streak.

Iga Swiatek said she is growing accustomed to the high expectations and harsh criticism that come with being the world’s top player and is feeling “good vibes” ahead of her title defence at Indian Wells.

It was a year ago at the tournament in the Southern California desert that the Pole began really to hit her stride amid a scorching 37-match winning streak.

Since then, the three-time Grand Slam champion has been the player to beat on tour.

Also Read
WTA Rankings: Swiatek stays on top; Vekic, Kostyuk move up

“I feel like there is a little bit of a target on my back, which I didn’t feel last year. So it’s a different situation, and I have to adjust,” she told reporters at Indian Wells on Wednesday.

“On the other hand, I’ve been number one for almost a year, so I already have enough experience to deal with it.”

Learning to tune out the critics is another adjustment she has had to make.

The 21-year-old said she was taken aback by the negativity that came with her loss in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships last month after she successfully defended her title in Doha.

“I lost in the final, and people were surprised - not happy with the performance - and just critical,” she said.

“It made me think that last year, before this huge streak and before winning all these tournaments, I would have been so happy with the result.

Also Read
Break Point: Casper Ruud, Felix Auger Aliassime, Taylor Fritz weigh in on pros and cons of Netflix series

“But because of these comments, I felt like ooh, that’s not enough. I’m trying not to read those things because I’m happy with the work I’ve put in and how I played in Doha and Dubai.”

She said it’s an example of how the world around her has shifted.

“There is more pressure and expectation, but I’m trying to deal with that the best way possible,” she said.

“And I think I’m doing good.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us