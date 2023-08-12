World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Canadian Open, a WTA 1000 Masters event, in Montreal on Saturday.
The clash is scheduled to be the first match on Court Central on the penultimate day of this year’s edition.
When and where to watch?
Top seed Swiatek comes into the last-four clash after a tough 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over American qualifier and former Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins. The Pole, who had received a bye in the opening round, earlier beat Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova and Karolina Muchova in the second and third rounds, respectively.
On the other hand, fourth-seeded American Pegula began her campaign with straight-forward wins over Yulia Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini before being tested by compatriot and doubles partner Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, which Pegula eventually won 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
While Pegula is looking to reach the final of the Canadian Open for the first time in three attempts, Swiatek is bidding for her 20th final appearance in her 63rd WTA main draw. In the last 40 years, only five players have reached 20 finals in fewer tournaments – Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Steffi Graf.
Head-to-head record
Played: 7 |Swiatek: 5 | Pegula: 2
Swiatek dominates the head-to-head record against Pegula. However, the American can take confidence from her win against the Pole at the United Cup earlier this year where she overpowered her on a faster court.
|YEAR
|ROUND
|EVENT
|WINNER
|SCORE
|2023
|FINAL
|DOHA
|SWIATEK
|6-3, 6-0
|2023
|THIRD ROUND
|UNITED CUP
|PEGULA
|6-2, 6-2
|2022
|SEMIFINAL
|SAN DIEGO
|SWIATEK
|4-6, 6-2, 6-2
|2022
|QUARTERFINAL
|US OPEN
|SWIATEK
|6-3, 7-6(4)
|2022
|QUARTERFINAL
|ROLAND GARROS
|SWIATEK
|6-3, 6-2
|2022
|SEMIFINAL
|MIAMI
|SWIATEK
|6-2, 7-5
|2019
|SECOND ROUND
|WASHINGTON
|PEGULA
|5-7, 6-4, 6-1
Latest on Sportstar
- Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
- Indian sports news wrap, August 12
- Korea vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Bronze medal match updates; India vs Malaysia at 8:30PM
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s coach hails team after historic penalty shootout vs France
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal LIVE Score: MBSG 0-0 EBFC, Durand Cup 2023, Kolkata derby updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE