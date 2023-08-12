MagazineBuy Print

Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula, semifinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

While Pegula is looking to reach the final of the Canadian Open for the first time in three attempts, Swiatek is bidding for her 20th final appearance in her 63rd WTA main draw.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 18:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Iga Swiatek (left) takes on Jessica Pegula (right) in the semifinals of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Saturday.
Iga Swiatek (left) takes on Jessica Pegula (right) in the semifinals of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek (left) takes on Jessica Pegula (right) in the semifinals of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Canadian Open, a WTA 1000 Masters event, in Montreal on Saturday.

The clash is scheduled to be the first match on Court Central on the penultimate day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The Canadian Open semifinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula will be live streamed on WTA TV from 10PM IST on August 12.

Top seed Swiatek comes into the last-four clash after a tough 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over American qualifier and former Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins. The Pole, who had received a bye in the opening round, earlier beat Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova and Karolina Muchova in the second and third rounds, respectively.

On the other hand, fourth-seeded American Pegula began her campaign with straight-forward wins over Yulia Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini before being tested by compatriot and doubles partner Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, which Pegula eventually won 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

While Pegula is looking to reach the final of the Canadian Open for the first time in three attempts, Swiatek is bidding for her 20th final appearance in her 63rd WTA main draw. In the last 40 years, only five players have reached 20 finals in fewer tournaments – Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Steffi Graf.

Head-to-head record

Played: 7 |Swiatek: 5 | Pegula: 2

Swiatek dominates the head-to-head record against Pegula. However, the American can take confidence from her win against the Pole at the United Cup earlier this year where she overpowered her on a faster court.

YEAR ROUND EVENT WINNER SCORE
2023 FINAL DOHA SWIATEK 6-3, 6-0
2023 THIRD ROUND UNITED CUP PEGULA 6-2, 6-2
2022 SEMIFINAL SAN DIEGO SWIATEK 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
2022 QUARTERFINAL US OPEN SWIATEK 6-3, 7-6(4)
2022 QUARTERFINAL ROLAND GARROS SWIATEK 6-3, 6-2
2022 SEMIFINAL MIAMI SWIATEK 6-2, 7-5
2019 SECOND ROUND WASHINGTON PEGULA 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
