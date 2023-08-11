MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it

Roddick, who is often mentioned by Jabeur as her idol, praised the Tunisian for being a trailblazer for the African countries and also revealed that he sent her a message after this year’s Wimbledon final.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 23:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ons Jabeur (left) and Andy Roddick (right) both have suffered defeats in multiple Wimbledon finals.
FILE PHOTO: Ons Jabeur (left) and Andy Roddick (right) both have suffered defeats in multiple Wimbledon finals. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ons Jabeur (left) and Andy Roddick (right) both have suffered defeats in multiple Wimbledon finals. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick believes that Ons Jabeur will definitely win a Wimbledon title one day, something the American himself came very close to achieving.

Roddick reached the Wimbledon final in 2004, 2005 and 2009 but lost to Roger Federer on all three occasions. World No. 5 Jabeur, who has often mentioned Roddick as her idol, has also suffered defeats in the last two finals of the grass Major. The Tunisian went down 6-3, 2-6, 2-6 to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 summit clash before going down 4-6, 4-6 against Marketa Vondrousova at the final hurdle this year. The latter left Jabeur in tears and she termed it as the “most painful loss of her career.”

In a column for Betway Insider, Roddick praised Jabeur for being a trailblazer for the African countries and also revealed that he had actually sent her a message after the final in which he wrote, “Listen, if you ever want to chat, I’ve been where you are right now. But I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning Wimbledon.”

He also advised Jabeur not to rush while preparing for this year’s US Open.

In the same column, Roddick also mentioned that he “was shocked” by the men’s final’s result, in which Carlos Alcaraz stunned four-time champion Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. “This kid is the real deal. Not only do I think he’ll win double digit Slams, but I’ve had as much fun watching him as I have anyone since I started playing,“ he wrote.

Roddick also advocated for automatic line-calling at Wimbledon.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andy Roddick /

Ons Jabeur /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

US Open 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Score: Playing XIs announced; Haaland, De Bruyne start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan reverts to old domestic cricket structure
    PTI
  3. Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
  5. What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins, quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul, Canadian Open 2023: Quarterfinal preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Injured Murray withdraws from Toronto clash
    AFP
  5. Alcaraz battles into Toronto quarters after beating Hurkacz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Score: Playing XIs announced; Haaland, De Bruyne start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan reverts to old domestic cricket structure
    PTI
  3. Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
  5. What’s new in I-League: Two new clubs, change in number of foreign players, format unchanged
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment